Josh Brolin says he sleeps with nicotine pouches in his mouth

Josh Brolin sleeps with nicotine pouches in his mouth.

The 56-year-old actor has revealed that he is constantly using the pouches after he gave up chewing tobacco and sometimes does so without even realising.

Josh told the WTF with Marc Maron podcast: "I have a pouch in my lip, and I'm not f***ing lying, 24 hours a day. Then I started taking them out and putting them on the bedside table."

Imitating a chewing sound, the Dune star added: "My wife would hear this in the middle of the night. I don't even know I'm doing it, I'm asleep."

Josh explained that he would rather use nicotine lozenges but had to stop as they had a devastating impact on his oral hygiene.

He said: "They go away in two seconds, but they taste like gasoline, and there's a punch to them.

"But I used to keep them up between my gum and my tooth line. I got seven cavities. That's why I switched to (pouches). There's a ton of sugar (in lozenges)."

Brolin's need for the pouches is so great they he even ended up using a dubious variety whilst filming a project in the Middle East.

He recalled: "We're in Jordan. And (this guy) comes up to me, and he says, 'I have some.' And it has a skull and crossbones on the top... And it's 40 milligram packets. And I said, 'I can't do that.'

"And then one day, I start running out, and I haven't quite run out, I probably have four or five more tins (of my usual pouches left). And I have his thing in my pocket, and I'm running back from the gym."

Josh added: "I stick the thing in my mouth for no more, and I swear to God on my kids, for no more than 20 seconds, and I had to cancel dinner that night. I literally was s***ing my brains out."

