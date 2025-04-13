Josh Duhamel opens up about his love of living off-grid with family

Josh Duhamel has opened up about his love of living off-grid with his family

The actor, 52, best known for his role in Transformers has quietly carved out a quiet, private life away from the public eye in the heart of Minnesota.

He told Parade about his decision to live under the radar in the remote woods of the Midwest, far from the fast-paced world of Hollywood: "Part of the reason I built my place out in Minnesota, deep in the woods, is it's removed from everything."

Josh added life in his secluded home offers not only peace but also a stronger sense of community and connection.

He said: "The closest store is 40 miles away. Once we get there, it's really about everybody taking care of each other - making memories, spending time with family and friends."

Josh is married to Audra Mari and the couple have one-year-old son Shepherd, as well as his 11-year-old son Axl, whom he shares with ex-wife Fergie.

Living far from distractions has allowed Josh to embrace a slower pace of life, he added.

"You really get a chance to get back to the basics," the actor said, adding: "You're not consumed by all these other distractions.

"When you're out there, it's really about having fun, making sure everybody's warm, everybody's got food and water."

Josh spent 15 years building his cabin from the ground up.

Before the home was fully equipped, he recalls washing dishes in the lake near his cabin.

"It really got me back in touch," he said.

"There's something about it that fulfills the soul in a lot of ways."

Growing up in North Dakota, Josh was no stranger to the outdoors, enjoying horse riding as a child.

Now, in Minnesota, he finds solace working on his land.

He added: "I'm always out there doing something, dillydallying.

"It's like a big playground."

Josh also hopes his sons will cherish the land and its simple pleasures as much as he does.

He added about his boy Axl: "My son is going to have memories of this place forever.

"He's not on his iPad when he's out there. He's out there in the boat with me, or he's playing football on the beach, or he's out there in the woods doing whatever I'm doing."

ALSO READ: Hilary Swank says quitting Hollywood to care for sick dad was a blessing