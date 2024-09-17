Josh Gad regrets using his own voice for Olaf in Frozen.

The 43-year-old actor voices the loveable snowman in the Disney franchise but he wishes he had come up with a different accent for the character because his own voice is so recognisable he cannot escape Frozen fans.

Speaking at Fan Expo Canada this month, he said in a clip shared to TikTok: "If I could do it all over again.

"I would not have lent that snowman my voice. I would have created a different voice."

On his encounters with the young fans of the movies, he said: "It's very weird being in a supermarket and having a little child go like this (turns head slowly).

"That was my first big mistake.

"I try to give it to them when I can."

Josh has portrayed Olaf in the 2013 animated blockbuster and its 2019 sequel.

Olaf very nearly got culled from the movie.

Frozen co-director Jennifer Lee previously recalled seeing the early cuts of the film and her first bit of feedback was: "Kill the snowman."

However, Josh managed to win over the filmmaker with his performance as the hilarious snowman created by Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) in their childhood.

The 2013 movie swiftly became a multi-million-selling franchise, with the first film grossing more than US$1.2 billion (S$1.55 billion) at the global box office.

The 2019 sequel proved even more successful, raking in US$1.450 billion.

