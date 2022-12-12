Josh Lucas wants to make a Sweet Home Alabama sequel.

The 51-year-old actor is keen to reprise his role as Jake, 20 years after the movie, starring Reese Witherspoon, 46, as his estranged wife Melanie, was released.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "I would love to. I've campaigned for her. I'm not gonna say that she's the problem, but I think part of it is that Reese is so busy."

"I really believe that — I'm assuming, I hope — she wants to be part of it. Carving out that piece of her life isn't so easy for her. I don't have the same responsibilities or time constraints, so I hope that she could find the time to do it. I'll be there tomorrow."

The original movie stars Reese as a fashion designer who leaves her small town life to find success in New York.

After her boyfriend, played by Patrick Dempsey, proposes to her, she travels back to her hometown to get a divorce from her husband and high-school sweetheart Jake.

However, the pair end up falling in love all over again and reconcile.

Meanwhile, director Andy Tennant, previously revealed he's written a treatment for a sequel.

He said: "Reese's daughter, Ava, went to school with my son, so I would see Reese on occasion. When the movie got to like 13 to 14 years later, I started thinking where they would all be. Where are those four characters now: Melanie (Witherspoon), Jake (Lucas), Andrew (Dempsey), and Melanie Lynskey's character, Lurlynn?

"My kids were going through college so it got me thinking about a new generation of kids going to school and young love and what that would do to parents when they see their kids being real grown-ups. If the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree, what is Melanie's daughter like?"

He added that his treatment focuses on "Reese's character and Melanie Lynskey's character taking their kids on a college tour".

Josh said he had not read the treatment but added: "Andy told me there would be an honesty to it. That Jake would have mid-life issues and that there are differences where Jake and Melanie landed.

"Hell, maybe Jake now lives in a trailer park while Melanie had built this perfect life."

