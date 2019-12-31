Ah Boys To Men actor Joshua Tan proposed to girlfriend of 2 years

People say that the length of your relationship isn't important when it comes to marriage, and local actor Joshua Tan proves so when he popped the question to his girlfriend, Zoen Tay, whom he has been dating for two years.

The 29-year-old actor proposed to the 22-year-old medical student and announced his engagement yesterday via Instagram. He wrote: "Thank you @tayzoen for an amazing 2 years together, even though it's tough being apart we make it work no matter what❤️ I love you, and I can't wait for our future together💙 Thank you for saying YES to me 💍."

Zoen posted another photo from the engagement on her social media with the caption: "This is mad. You're mad. I'm mad. But there is always madness in love, and there is always reason in madness. I've never been more sure."

The pair went public with their relationship last year. They told Toggle that they had been discussing marriage for half a year now. He laughed, "I mean, she even sent me links of the ring that she wanted. I'm pretty sure that was a green light, right?"

Joshua decided to go on bended knee because it was their second anniversary-and also because she had to go back to Australia where she's attending medical school.

Since her course is a six-year course and she's going on to her fourth year, they probably won't be tying the knot anytime soon.

Zoen said in the same interview, "I haven't really thought about when we'll have our wedding ceremony. For now, we're just enjoying the process of being engaged. I think having it around the same time as my graduation will be nice." Nawww…

Read on to see some of the sweetest celebrity engagements of all time.

FAN BING BING AND LI CHEN The Chinese It couple may have broken up, but let’s be real: Li Chen’s proposal during Bing Bing’s 36th birthday bash was w-o-w. The actor surprised Bing Bing and got down on bended knee to pop the question. Li Chen said after the proposal, “I’m a little incoherent, my heart rate is 180, you’re sitting there like it’s nothing, I’m nervous to death.”

RAIN AND KIM TAE HEE For Koreans, marriage works a bit differently. If they’re serious about each other and are discussing marriage, they would meet their respective families before planning anything. Hence, a proposal is not mandatory, although it’s now popular among younger couples. Tae Hee wasn’t proposed to until the day of her wedding. She said, “I was proposed to on the day of my wedding. At the banquet reception, [Rain] serenaded me with ‘The Best Present’. That was his proposal.”

PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON View this post on Instagram #princewilliam #katemiddleton 💙 A post shared by Prince William | Duchess Kate (@princewilliam_kate) on Mar 24, 2016 at 7:21am PDT The royal couple might have had a royal wedding, but their proposal was simple: Prince William had gotten down on bended knee in a mountain lodge while the couple was having a vacation in Africa in 2010. The prince had proposed with Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring. Seven years on, the couple is now expecting their third child.

LEE HYORI AND LEE SANG SOON View this post on Instagram Agio shoes A post shared by 이효리 (@hyori.leee) on Aug 22, 2018 at 9:04am PDT Hyori had posted a video of the proposal, which showed her being surprised by her close friends when she came home. Sang Soon had prepared a proposal video, before going down on his knee to ask her to marry him. In Hyori fashion, she coolly took the ring out of the box while saying yes.

AHN JAE HYUN AND GOO HYE SUN The actor had surprised Hye Sun with a bonnet full of flowers while proposing to her and posted the video on Instagram. In April last year, the couple had announced that they would be tying the knot on May 20. Jae Hyun prepared this proposal for Hye Sun just weeks before the actual wedding.

PINK AND CAREY HART View this post on Instagram Celebrating this hottie today #superhooligans A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Oct 19, 2019 at 1:34pm PDT No one said the man has to do the proposing, and Pink proved this when she popped the question to motocross racer Carey Hart when he was racing. The singer, who was assisting him in his race, had held up a board that read “Will You Marry Me?” when he was in his third lap. When he didn’t stop, she flipped the sign to read “Serious!”. Carey abandoned the race, got off his bike, ran over and said “Yes”.

BAE YONG JOON AND PARK SOO JIN When news broke that Yong Joon and Soo Jin were getting married, many were taken by surprise. The two had met after Soo Jin joined Keyeast in 2014 – the company Yong Joon is the owner of. According to a Korean TV programme, the actor had planned to rent a wedding hall for the proposal, but faced difficulties due to the MERS scare. He then opted to pop the question in his home.

YOGA LIN AND KIKI TING View this post on Instagram 我的女人 生日快樂 今天是你的日子，你說了算， ❤️❤️❤️ 雖然平時也是☺️ A post shared by 林宥嘉 Yoga Lin (@yogalin_official) on Dec 26, 2019 at 9:03am PST Yoga and Kiki had a very public proposal – the male singer had done it by posting his proposal on Weibo. He wrote a lengthy post about cherishing their time together and ended with, “I’m not sure if everything will go smoothly. But I’m ready – ready to go on my knees, ready to speak to you, and hidden in my pocket is the ring I bought. Please marry me.” An hour later, he posted an update to inform fans that she had said yes.