The Joshua Tree Tour: U2 concert to be at National Stadium on Nov 30

Read also

The show is part of a global tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's seminal 1987 album, The Joshua Tree.

In a press statement, singer Bono says: "It's only taken me 30 years to learn how to sing these songs and it's great to be able to say that I've finally caught up with the band. Our audience has given The Joshua Tree a whole new life on this tour.

"Doing these shows has been very special for us, a lot of emotion... From the despair of how relevant some of the dark songs still are, to the joy, pure fun of the staging... it's quite a ride. And now we get to do it all over again. Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul... We're coming for you."

Guitarist The Edge adds: "We really, really wanted to bring The Joshua Tree to New Zealand, Australia and Asia.

"We promised we would and finally, now we can say that we will see you in November... It's going to feel like a homecoming and we are very excited."

The band also comprise bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen Jr.