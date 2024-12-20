Joss Stone pregnant weeks after adopting baby boy

Joss Stone is "shocked" to learn that she is pregnant — just weeks after adopting a baby boy.

The 37-year-old singer already has Violet, three, as well as two-year-old Shackleton with husband Cody DaLuz and the pair adopted newborn son Bear just weeks ago. But on Thursday night (Dec 19), she revealed that she is expecting again.

Alongside a video where she is holding a pregnancy test, she wrote on Instagram: "Honestly. Shocked was an understatement. Nothing and no one can take our joy now. We are so chuffed! Maybe we should call the Less is More tour the preggo tour."

The news comes just days after the Super Duper Love hitmaker revealed that seven-week-old Bear has problems with his lungs and doctors have warned them not to take him out anywhere.

In a video posted on Instagram, Joss was seen sitting in her car with Bear and saying: "I am sat in the car with him because he is so little that he can't go out because he was so premature his lungs are a little bit vulnerable.

"I'm just here with little man hanging out."

Joss went on to reveal she was told not to take Bear out but she still had to take him to a doctor's appointment.

"At the hospital they said, 'Don't take him out anywhere'. But shortly after they said but make a doctor's appointment and I thought, 'Hang on you just told me not to take him out as his lungs are too vulnerable but you want me to bring him to the doctors where there are all these germs and stuff?'"

Prior to that, Joss shared that the whole adoption had happened "so fast" and played a small clip of herself revealing the news to her children.

But the journey to collect the little one did not go entirely smoothly, as the couple ended up in the wrong hospital and became confused about where to go.

Joss explained: "We were in the wrong hospital. I knew it! That's why Tummy Mummy said eighth floor, and the guy downstairs said second floor because they are totally different hospitals!"

The couple managed to get to their new baby eventually and Joss shared a cuddle with him as she revealed that it all happened just in time for Thanksgiving.

