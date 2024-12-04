Joss Stone reveals she has adopted a baby boy

Joss Stone has adopted a baby boy.

The 37-year-old singer is married to Cody DaLuz and the couple already have Violet, three, as well as two-year old Shackleton together but she took to social media on Tuesday (Dec 3) to reveal that they have now taken in six-week-old baby Bear, as she noted that her husband was adopted himself in early childhood.

She wrote on Instagram: "Happy mummy Mondays. This is what happened to us last Monday. We can not quite believe it. We are in love big time with this little guy. The reason why Cody even exists is because his bio mum loved him enough to make an adoption plan for him and the same goes for Bear."

The Super Duper Love hitmaker called for biological mothers who make the decision to give their children up to receive more credit in general as she encouraged her fans and followers to share their own stories if they had been through a similar process.

She added: "Honestly bio mothers do not get the gratitude they deserve. It is a more selfless love than I knew existed. Truly. We are just so happy to be part of this beautiful cycle. Please share your stories of adoption in the comments if you have any. And please welcome our gorgeous baby boy to this wonderful world." (sic)

In a video shared with her followers, Joss noted that the whole thing happened "so fast" and played a small clip of herself revealing the news to her children.

But the journey to collect the little one did not go entirely smoothly, as the couple ended up in the wrong hospital and became confused about where to go.

Joss explained: "We were in the wrong hospital. I knew it! That's why Tummy Mummy said it's the eighth floor, and the guy downstairs said second floor because they are totally different hospitals!"

But the couple managed to get to their new baby eventually and Joss shared a cuddle with the little one as she revealed that it all happened just in time for Thanksgiving.

