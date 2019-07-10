Joss Whedon hits out at Martin Scorsese's criticism

Joss Whedon has hit back at Martin Scorsese's criticism of superhero movies.

The 55-year-old director - who helmed The Avengers in 2012 - has leapt to the defence of the genre after the legendary filmmaker recently claimed that Marvel films are "not cinema".

Joss initially tweeted Scorsese's statement, typing: "It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being."

Then, he discussed Scorsese's claims in reference to filmmaker James Gunn and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

He continued: "I first think of @JamesGunn, how his heart and guts are packed into GOTG. I revere Marty, and I do see his point, but...

"Well there's a reason why "I'm always angry". (sic)"

Scorsese previously admitted he'd tried and failed to enjoy the Marvel movies, which include money-spinning franchises like The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain America.

According to the director, the genre simply didn't chime with his own cinematic tastes.

He shared: "I don't see them. I tried, you know? But that's not cinema.

"Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being."

movies director Hollywood Marvel

