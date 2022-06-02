Joyce Cheng, daughter of late Lydia Sum, reportedly gets $10.5m inheritance 14 years after mum's death

Hong Kong singer-actress Joyce Cheng turned 35 on Monday (May 30), marking a big change in her life.

According to media reports, she has now inherited HK$60 million (S$10.5 million) worth of assets from her late mother, comedian Lydia Sum, who died aged 63 in 2008.

Some people in Hong Kong speculated that the actual amount she received could be more as Lydia's bequeathal included property whose value would have increased over time.

Lydia reportedly stipulated in her will that Joyce could only receive the assets when she turned 35. She did so in fear that her daughter — who was 21 at the time of her passing — would not manage the money wisely. During the 14 years, Joyce received HK$20,000 monthly as an allowance.

In a 2015 interview, Joyce revealed that she once experienced financial difficulties and was left with only HK$26 in her bank account.

Some wondered why she did not reach out to her father Adam Cheng for help; the veteran actor also explained in an interview that he had no clue of her struggles.

Besides an Instagram post to thank those who sent her birthday wishes, Joyce has neither commented nor confirmed the inheritance.

"Thank you for your well wishes! I turned 35 years old today. I wish myself and my loved ones good health and that happy things will happen every day," she said.

In August last year, Joyce laughed off the inheritance "rumours", saying the public seemed more interested in the topic than she is.

"They used to say that in my 20s and then again in my 30s. They keep changing the age. I don't think it matters. I am already numb to such news. I only have to be a good performer, do my job and sing my songs," she said.

