Jude Law stalked co-star Nicholas Hoult for a day to prepare for role in The Order

Jude Law stalked his The Order co-star Nicholas Hoult for a day to prepare for his role as federal agent Terry Husk.

The movie's director Justin Kurzel handed out various tasks to the cast of the crime thriller about a white supremacist mob, including having Jude follow Nicholas, who plays neo-Nazi activist Bob Mathews, around without him batting an eyelid.

Speaking at a press conference at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday (Aug 31), Nicholas said: "I've never... prepared in this way before, where Justin gave us tasks.

"I just found out on the boat here that one of Jude's tasks was to follow me for the day. I just found out. But he was trailing me for a day and I didn't know about it."

The pair also didn't speak to each other for many weeks on set.

He shared: "The crew did a really great job of keeping us in different forces... throughout the film."

Looking at Jude, he continued: "I remember seeing you in the rearview mirror of my car and then following you. But otherwise, the first time we spoke was during the scene where we first interact, and so that gave a great energy to those moments."

The Order is an adaptation of the 1989 non-fiction book The Silent Brotherhood by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt, which tells the story of a string of increasingly violent bank robberies as well as counterfeiting operations and armoured car heists that terrify communities throughout the Pacific Northwest in 1983.

A synopsis of the book says: "As baffled law enforcement agents scrambled for answers, a lone FBI agent, stationed in the sleepy, picturesque town of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, comes to believe the crimes are not the work of traditional, financially motivated criminals, but of a group of dangerous domestic terrorists, inspired by a radical, charismatic leader, plotting a devastating war against the federal government of the United States."

