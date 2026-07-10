Working in the wilderness after dark? Juin Teh, Jesseca Liu, Ya Hui vlog scary trip to use the toilet

Jesseca Liu, Ya Hui, He Yingying, Juin Teh and Sheryl Ang found themselves in quite a pickle in the middle of a forest bathed in darkness.

The local actresses were filming somewhere deep in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the upcoming drama Chilli Crab Flower Club, when it was time to answer nature's call.

Juin, 36, vlogged the quintet on set in the woods, saying: "POV (Point of view): How do you use the toilet in the wilderness?"

The Instagram video uploaded on July 9 cuts to the actresses with numerous crew members cramped onto the back of a truck, with only the light from Juin's phone illuminating their faces. Juin, Ya Hui, 39, and Jesseca, 47, hunch over and brace themselves as they encounter bumps and errant branches.

From their secure spots sitting on the truck, Yingying, 31, and Sheryl, 27, look amused watching the rest scream while braving the elements in the forest.

A mysterious light bathed their surroundings a dark red, adding to the mystery behind the late-night toilet journey.

After some trial and tribulation, they safely arrived at their destination, where a building can be seen. While everyone was still seated and attempting to catch their breath, a crew member on the ground asks on a loudhailer: "Has everyone finished going to the toilet?"

"'Finished'? We just arrived!" someone replied incredulously.

In Juin's Instagram caption, she joked: "The last question was the scariest one".

Adapted from Goh Boon Teck's stage play The Crab Flower Club, Chilli Crab Flower Club follows the potential heirs to a billion-dollar fortune, who descend on their remote family villa nestled in a forest 15 days before their father's 80th birthday.

Also starring Xu Bin, Jeffrey Xu and Wang Yuqing, it is set to premiere in February 2027 and will be available on demand on Mewatch.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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