'What will happen to us?' Juin Teh boards plane but realises seat number doesn't exist

It's the holiday season and people are jetsetting from place to place - so is local actress-host Juin Teh.

However, she was in for a shock when she realised upon boarding her plane to Chongqing, China, that her seat was nowhere to be found.

In a video posted on Instagram on Dec 22, the 35-year-old said she was travelling on Dec 20 with local radio DJs Wallace Ang, Violet Fenying and Mary Bukoh.

"We don't have any place to sit now. Our seats are in row 61, but this plane doesn't have row 61. It's so mysterious," said Juin in the video. She panned her camera from the plane's 60th row immediately moving on to the 71st row, with Violet chiming in: "I'll go sit with the pilot now!"

After a few moments, with the help of the cabin crew, the group was shifted to the back rows of the plane while their arrangements were being sorted out. "We've been shifted to the last row for now. What will happen to us?" Juin mused. "Will we sit on the pilot's lap, or get off the plane?"

Ultimately, though the flight was delayed, the matter reached a "satisfactory resolution", which each in the group relocated to an empty row of seats.

In the aftermath, Juin showed herself lounging in her window seat and watching shows from her iPad hanging from her seat pocket, even being able to extend her phone comfortably to film herself.

Fortunately, the flight proceeded safely and the group made a safe landing in Chongqing.

