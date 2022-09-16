Julia Fox proud she left relationship with Kanye West

Julia Fox is "proud" that she left her relationship with Kanye West.

The Uncut Gems star "tapped out" of her fling with the 45-year-old rapper when she saw the "unresolved issues" he was having during his split from his wife Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children; North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The 32-year-old actress told the Evening Standard magazine: "It was just like, he still wants to hang out with me today, let's do it. And then real life set in and the lifestyle wasn't sustainable.

"I couldn't fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag."

Julia reflected that if she was not a mother to her 20-month old son Valentino – who she had with her ex Peter Artemiev – she might have stayed "longer" with Kanye, which according to speculation began around New Year's Eve.

She said: "The unresolved issues that he was dealing with. It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don't have time for it, or energy.

"I don't have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I'm proud of myself for that. Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer."

Julia called claims she dated the Stronger hitmaker – who legally changed his name to Ye late last year – as a publicity drive "such bull****."

Julia said: "He got my number through a mutual friend, period."

Julia added there was "a good amount" of chemistry between her and the Jesus Walks hitmaker.

The catwalk star cooed about her "instant connection" with Kanye in the press.

Julia wrote in Interview magazine: "It was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."

Despite dating Julia, Kanye was making public declarations of love to his The Kardashians star ex on social media despite her moving on with former SNL star Pete Davidson, who she has since split with.

In February, he wrote on Instagram: "I DON'T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY.

"I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE'LL BE BACK TOGETHER."

In a statement, an insider confirmed that Julia and Ye were over but planned to "remain good friends and collaborators".