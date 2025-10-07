Julia Fox splurged $88k on luxury items in 1 night, had to sell everything when she was dumped

Julia Fox once splurged $68,000 (S$88,000) in one night — but had to sell all of her purchases when she got dumped.

The Uncut Gems star revealed she had taken an unnamed partner's credit card while "in a mania" and went on a designer shopping spree, but she no longer has any of the garments.

She told Sunday Times Style magazine: "I used my man's credit card in a mania, spent US$68,000 in a night and bought hundreds of Chanel, YSL, Pucci, Mugler, Christian Lacroix, Alexander McQueen and Versace pieces. I had to sell them all when he dumped me."

While it is unclear if Julia had permission to use the credit card, she confessed her first-ever shopping spree was funded by money she had "stolen" from her father when she was around 12 years old.

Asked the first item of clothing she had bought, she said: "I was in sixth grade in the early 2000s and I stole money from my dad and bought a Playboy shirt and Von Dutch hat at a store called Unlimited on 86th Street in Manhattan.

"To be honest, I just wanted to be Paris Hilton and something about that outfit made me feel close to her."

Though Julia is usually comfortable with her sense of style, she expressed regret at listening to people who urged her to be "normal" when promoting her 2019 thriller Uncut Gems.

Asked what she'd get rid of if she could "turn back the fashion clock", she said: "Probably anything I wore during the Uncut Gems press tour. I had a lot of people in my ear influencing me to tone it down and be normal, lol. I felt so uncomfortable I used to cry about it."

Julia often goes to bed wearing the outfit she'd been in all day.

Discussing what she sleeps in, she said: "Whatever I was wearing during the day. I do own pyjamas but it's too much effort to put them on just to go to sleep. I'm tired."

