Julian Lennon has emergency surgery for skin cancer

Julian Lennon had emergency skin cancer surgery.

The 61-year-old singer — who is the son of late Beatles legend John Lennon and his first wife Cynthia — took to social media on Thursday (Dec 19) evening to reveal to his fans that he had been diagnosed with melanoma just before heading on a press tour and had to "urgently" head back from it to undergo an operation.

He wrote on Instagram: "Before I flew to New York from Los Angeles, for Good Morning America, Sirius XM, iHeart Radio and My Fotografiska Q+A book-signing event, I went to see, as I usually do when in LA, my lovely dermatologist Dr Tess, who was the one who caught and operated on my mole/skin cancer, a few years ago, and literally saved my life.

"Anyway, after having just finished Good Morning America, I received a message from Dr Tess with some urgency to return to Los Angeles, as I had two locations on my skin, shoulder and forearm, one of which was melanoma, that should be operated on ASAP!

"So instead of going home to put my Christmas tree up and happily finish the year off, relaxing at home, I flew directly back to Los Angeles, after all my work in New York was done, and went directly from LAX airport to surgery, with a surgeon recommended by Dr Tess, who spent several hours cleaning up and operating on me with large margins, in the hope that we have at the end of the day clear margins, which would mean being free from cancer."

He revealed that the surgery was a success but is still awaiting the results of the biopsy, and they may come after the holiday season has passed.

Julian said: "First of all, I'm very thankful to Dr Tess and Dr Tim, for being able to coordinate this surgery at such short notice, but for once again, hopefully saving my life.

"One can never be too confident in circumstances like this, but we all believe that Dr Tim has saved the day, so fingers crossed for now.

"Obviously good news, would be the best Christmas present ever, which I'm hopeful for."

Julian concluded his post by urging his followers to get themselves checked out because it could be "lifesaving" and reminded them that it doesn't take long to do.

He said: "This is also a timely reminder to all to please get yourself checked out by your doctor. It only takes a short while to do so, and you may just be saving your own life at the end of the day.

"So please, for the sake of yourself, your family and friends, just go to your doctor and do what must be done. I love life and I want to live for a very long time and this is one way, and a choice, that could determine your future.

"I wish you all happy holidays and a healthy long life. Love to all."

