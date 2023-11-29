Julie Tan shaves head for new movie Good Goodbye

For some women, chopping away their long locks of hair can be a tearful experience even though they were already prepared for the haircut.

But for actress Julie Tan, the challenge of shaving her head for her new movie Good Goodbye was bravely accepted.

"Let's begin!" the 31-year-old said with a smile in a video uploaded by mm2 Singapore on Instagram and YouTube today (Nov 29).

Throughout the whole process, Julie remained positive and did not waver at any point.

She said: "While filming this movie, every cast member displayed distinctive characteristics. I am bidding farewell to my hair."

At the end of the haircut, Julie picked up her hair from the floor and said: "These are all my hair, saying goodbye to them!"

In a report by Lianhe Zaobao published today, Julie revealed she shaved her head on Nov 12.

She said: "I already knew that I needed to shave my head when I accepted the role, and I didn't hesitate at all. First of all, this is a show about cancer, so there is no need to think too much about it. I think the main thing is about the character, and besides, hair can grow back."

[[nid:658325]]

Julie added that she didn't miss her hair: "On the contrary, I feel very comfortable. This is not a sacrifice to me but a process in acting. I have been mentally prepared for this since the first day I became an actress."

In Good Goodbye, Julie plays a cancer-stricken medical social worker at a hospice who meets a healthcare worker, played by Tosh Zhang.

She shared that the character is different from her usual girl-next-door image, and having experienced turbulent times in her life and showbiz career, she especially cherished this role.

"I once doubted myself when I had no chance to perform, but I decided to let myself grow and become better. Sometimes people need to go through these ups and downs before they can better understand and have life experiences to enrich their characters," said Julie.

Julie also jokingly told 8World in a separate interview that the benefits of being bald is that her bathing time has reduced from 20 minutes to five minutes, and it is the fastest shower she has had in her life.

She added that she used to wear a wig after shaving bald to prevent her new image from being revealed.

"Since my new style had been revealed, I don't think I would be wearing wigs anymore, everyone can see how I look bald."

Good Goodbye also stars Shane Pow, Yang Shi Bin, Teo Ser Lee, Andie Chen and Aster Yeow, and is set to be released in 2024.

ALSO READ: Yvonne Lim relocating back to Singapore next year due to son's fear of earthquakes in Taiwan

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com