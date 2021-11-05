Julius Avery to direct live-action Gantz, brings alien-hunting death game manga to Hollywood

Julius Avery, director of Overlord and Son of a Gun, is now set to direct a live-action adaptation of Gantz for Sony Pictures.

The script of this adaptation will be written by Marc Guggenheim, who wrote the television series Supergirl and Arrow, and the 2011 Green Lantern film.

Gantz is originally a manga series written and illustrated by Hiroya Oku. It is a story of two high school students, Kei Kurono and Masaru Kato, forced to be part of an ultraviolent grotesque alien-hunting death game of sorts with some few others.

Featuring futuristic technology, high-stakes action, and highly flawed characters, Gantz is known for its bizarre and stylised plot and action set pieces.

It will be interesting to see how much of the strangeness specific to the manga's art style and suspension of disbelief afforded by the medium can be translated onto screens, and into live-action.

The live-action Hollywood adaptation of Gantz is in the early stages of development. Specifics about the project such as production start date and release date are not set at the time of writing.

