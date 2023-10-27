Jung Hae-in shares what he's looking forward to in Singapore ahead of fan-meet

When it comes to favourite local sweet treats for tourists, kaya toast is a popular answer and it's no different for this South Korean actor.

Nearly a year after his last visit to promote his K-drama Connect, Jung Hae-in will be hitting our shores again this Sunday (Oct 29) for his first fan-meet in Singapore.

The 35-year-old shared with AsiaOne: "I had kaya toast then and it was so delicious. I would love to visit Universal Studios this time."

Hae-in rose to fame after the 2017 K-drama While You Were Sleeping, and cemented his career with lead roles in Something in the Rain (2018) and D.P. (2021).

More recently, he went on Actors on the Road: Scotland, where he travelled with fellow actor Im Si-wan.

At the Manila stop of his fan-meet tour, he said: "I love whiskey, and Scotland is famous for its whiskey. I know it doesn't suit me but I love it. If you watch my show… you'll be able to see my love for it."

We asked him if he prefers travelling solo and he responded that he likes travelling with family or friends.

He added: "I enjoy being spontaneous and adventurous on my travels. I prefer travelling to cities and hence would probably visit more in the future."

Where does he want to go next?

"I have never been to South America before, hence I would like to travel in some of the cities there," he said.

Bringing up a funny moment that happened during one of his travels, Hae-in recalled: "I once went on a trip without booking an accommodation and ended up checking into a random hotel that I visited just to use the toilet."

Organised by Viu, Hae-in's fan-meet The 10th Season will be held on Sunday Oct 29, 7pm at the Suntec Convention Centre Hall.

Tickets can be purchased on the Sistic website.

Actors on the Road: Scotland, Something in the Rain and While You Were Sleeping are available on Viu.

