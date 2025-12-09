Jungkook feels he needs to show himself more "love and care".

The 28-year-old K-pop megastar is trying to look after himself better and "exercising and maintaining healthy habits" have provided a positive start to his self-care journey.

When asked if he feels "closer to himself" yet in an interview with the February/March issue of Rolling Stone UK magazine, he said: "Honestly, I don't think I'm that close to myself yet. But hearing this question makes me realise I need to love and care for myself more.

"Exercising and maintaining healthy habits — that's part of the routine of loving myself."

BTS star Jungkook has had a massive 2025, with his debut solo track Seven, passing over 2.5 billion streams on Spotify, and cementing himself as one of the most-streamed K-pop solo acts ever with more than 9.4 billion streams.

And he admitted the positive reaction to his solo debut hit — which also topped the global charts, including the US Billboard Hot 100 — gave him a huge confidence boost.

He explained: "Everything felt like a hassle, then Seven made me want to get back to it. I really loved Seven and felt confident performing it, but I was still surprised by how well it was received. That reaction gave me even more confidence."

In 2022, BTS had to put their careers on hold due to 18 months of military service — which is compulsory for all able-bodied men in South Korea.

In July 2025, the boy band — consisting of Jungkook, Jin, 33, Suga, 32, J-Hope, 31, RM, 31, Jimin, 30, and 29-year-old V — reunited and revealed they are working on a new album, set for release in spring 2026, with a world tour to follow.

With BTS creating new music, Jungkook is evaluating himself on whether he will create new solo material.

He explained: "This is a time where I can evaluate whether I can take another leap forward.

"Rather than doing the same kind of performances or similar songs repeatedly, I'm trying new things and continuing to evolve so I can show different sides of myself."

And Jungkook wants to go beyond boundaries with his career.

Speaking about moving forward as an artist, he said: "I've always pursued change. I want to be an artist who doesn't get dragged by the flow but creates the flow. I don't want to be confined — I want to be an artist without limits."

