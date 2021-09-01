Jungle Cruise sequel sets sail with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt at the helm

When the ride into the thick jungles of Amazon turned out to be a highly-enjoyable time, it’s only natural for the crew to return for a second journey.

As Disney’s Jungle Cruisedrifts past the U$100 million (S$134.5 million) mark at the box office, the House of Mouse has decided to book a sequel with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt reprising their roles as the lead characters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, who first broke the news, the project will see original co-writer Michael Green and director Jaume Collet-Serra officially hopping on board once again.

The news was met with excitement from Johnson, who expressed his excitement through a tweet and added that, “This is going to be FUN!”.

ALL ABOARD 🚢💀🌊

Mahalo to our buddy @Borys_Kit for breaking the big Jungle Cruise sequel news!!!

This is going to be FUN! 🌎

Oh and cheers to Jungle Cruise just crossing $100M at the domestic box office 🍿👊🏾🥃@SevenBucksProd @DisneyStudios #FlynnPics https://t.co/dN0LphpUce — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 30, 2021

Fellow cast member, Jack Whitehall, also celebrated the revelation with a post on Twitter that reads, “Boom! Jungle Cruise 2: Jolly up the Thames.”

The development of the sequel is naturally in the very early stages of planning, and should come as unsurprising to most.

While little has been confirmed about it, the film is expected to be set between the first and second World Wars, with the cruise likely to take place on, well, the River Thames in London, where the first movie ended off.

There’s just one issue here: with few jungles there, the very title of “Jungle Cruise” wouldn’t seem to fit as well, so we’ll have to await more details on this front.

Jungle Cruise, which was in development for more than 15 years before making its silver screen debut, is based on the popular Disneyland attraction of the same name.

It follows the captain of a small riverboat who takes a scientist (Emily’s Dr. Lily Houghton) and her brother (Whitehall’s MacGregor) through a jungle in search of the Tree of Life, with Johnson’s wisecracking skipper character, Frank Wolff, guiding them along the way.

The Jungle Cruise adventures won’t be the only time fans will get to witness the charming chemistry between Blunt and Johnson.

Outside of wild, water-gushing thrills, the duo is starring together in the first female Pinkerton agent movie for Amazon Studios as well.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.