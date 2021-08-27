Jungle Cruise star Edgar Ramirez begs people to get Covid-19 vaccine after losing 5 loved ones

Edgar Ramirez has begged people to get vaccinated for coronavirus after he lost five loved ones to Covid-19.

The Jungle Cruise star has been left 'devastated' after his auntie and uncle both died over the weekend after they contracted coronavirus, following the passing of his grandmother, his aunt's brother-in-law, and his Venezuelan agent.

Edgar admitted none of his loved ones had been vaccinated because they didn't have access to a Covid-19 jab in Venezuela.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page, he wrote: "Unfortunately the miracle didn’t happen. After a gruesome agony, my aunt Lucy died on Saturday. And after being stabilised for a few days and in only a matter of hours, my uncle Guillermo collapsed and died on Sunday.

“In less than 24 hours, Covid had taken both of their lives. We had not yet collected my aunt’s ashes when we were due to incinerate my uncle’s body.

"Then on Monday, still unable to process the shock and the horror from the weekend, we woke up to the news that my Aunt Nidia’s brother in law, Rafael, a dear friend, had also died after months battling with Covid complications.

"They all died exactly a month and two days after Covid had taken the life of my grandmother Bertha and four months since it took the life of my Venezuelan agent and dear friend Laureano.

"My heart can’t just take more pain. I am sad, I am frustrated, I am devastated. It’s been weeks and weeks of my family being played, tortured and jerked around by this cruel, treacherous and violent disease which mercilessly ended up killing them all.

"None of them had been vaccinated. None had access to a vaccine in Venezuela. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of vaccines are being thrown away in the United States because a large number of people don’t want them".

The US-based star is urging his American-based fans, and others, to get jabbed, admitting his family would've been vaccinated 'in an instant' if they had been given the chance.

He added: "It breaks my heart that so many people in this country are willing to snub the very vaccine my family would have taken in an instant.

"As my family and millions of people go through the nightmare of losing their loved ones because there aren’t enough vaccines in the rest of the world, my hope is that anyone who can get vaccinated, do so today.

"Don’t do it for yourself. Do it to protect those who are vulnerable, those with immune deficiencies, and all others who can get very sick if infected.

"What everyone agrees on is that those who are unvaccinated can carry more of the lethal virus, and can transmit it faster and to more people, than those who got a vaccine.

"To get a vaccine is an act of compassion".

Edgar also urged his followers to watch his interview with Dr Anthony Fauci, the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States.

He added: "Lastly, I encourage you all to follow science and truthful information, and please, please, PLEASE…If you can, GET VACCINATED, so you can help save those around you"

