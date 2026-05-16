'Jury hopelessly deadlocked': Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial ends in a mistrial

Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial has ended in a mistrial.

The 74-year-old ex-film producer has been accused by former aspiring movie star Jessica Mann of rape in a New York hotel in 2013, but a majority-male jury could not reach a unanimous decision during the trial.

Judge Curtis Farber said that the jury was "hopelessly deadlocked" and that there was no reason to keep them any longer.

Lawyers for both sides have now been told to return for a hearing in June. However, it's not yet clear whether prosecutors will seek ​to try the case for a fourth time.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has confirmed that his office would "consider our next steps in consultation with Ms Mann".

In a statement, Bragg said: "Her perseverance and bravery are inspiring to the members of my office, and more importantly, to survivors everywhere."

Weinstein - who was once one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood - was convicted in New York in 2020 of raping Mann and assaulting Miriam Haley, a former production assistant, in 2006.

However, a state court subsequently overturned the conviction and the producer's 23-year prison sentence after it was determined that Weinstein did not get a fair trial.

Then, in June 2025, Weinstein was convicted of sexually abusing Haley, but a jury found him ​not guilty of assaulting Kaja Sokola, a former model.

The same jury, however, failed to reach a verdict on the third-degree rape charge relating to Mann, As a result, Judge Curtis Farber declared a mistrial on the case, paving the way for the latest retrial.

Weinstein ​- who was convicted of rape in California in 2022 and is currently serving ​a 16-year prison sentence - has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

The former movie producer - who co-founded the entertainment company Miramax with his brother, Bob Weinstein - will face up to 25 years in prison when he is ​sentenced for abusing Haley.

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