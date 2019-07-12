Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time

So many shows, so little time. How do you know what's hot and what's not?

DICKINSON (APPLE TV+)

What is it: Say what you want about Apple TV+'s opening lineup of shows (which have mostly missed the mark according to critics), but Dickinson is such a joy to watch in a streaming landscape full of heavy dramas. A witty, contemporary and millennial interpretation of the story of the titular American poet, Dickinson's coming-of-age story is just so lit. It is a comedy set in the 1800s with accurate set pieces and wardrobe, but with dialogue that seems to be written by someone raised on a healthy diet of Twitter, Buzzfeed, and youth culture.

Coincidentally, it's this subversion of expectations that makes Dickinson the dark horse of Apple TV+'s catalogue. Pretty apt, considering that this is a show about female empowerment. What they lack in star power, unlike fellow Apple TV+ originals like The Morning Show (Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon) and See (Jason Momoa), they more than make up for it in their writing.

All eyes are on: Why, Hailee Steinfeld as Emily Dickinson, of course! Gasp, the nerve! As a budding writer who is trying to get her voice heard, as well as a teenage girl fighting against societal and parental expectations — in more ways than one — Emily is all of us just trying to get out from under the shadow of our mental and emotional baggage as we seek to make our mark in the world.

Hailee portrays that struggle, and the teenage angst that comes with it, with such earnestness and sincerity that makes Emily relatable, endearing, and oh-so-millennial. Sure, Emily does rebel for the sake of it at times, but her defiance is never from a place of immaturity. Rather, she seeks to make a statement in this incredibly patriarchal society even if it means her mother can't wait to marry her off and kick her out of the house.

Is this for real: As a period sitcom, I was expecting the characters to sound a certain way so I was genuinely surprised when the characters spoke exactly like they were plucked out of 2019. In the opening scene, Emily was asked to fetch water from the well because she was a girl, and she replied: "This is such bull****."

It was a little jarring but you'll get use to it pretty fast.

Another thing that came across rather odd was the personification of Death. Of all the characters, he seems the most out of place because he's also the most contemporary. His motivations (if any) are unknown since he only has a brief scene with Emily in the first episode.

Perhaps it's intentional, but I'm just frustrated by the fact that I can't glean much insight into what his character is supposed to be or do — besides being a device to explore the theme of death and immortality present in Emily's works.

What we like: Girl power! Right from the moment that Emily swore, my heart did a little cheer because I knew that this version of Emily is unabashedly millennial and a 'firecracker'. So if you can't take the heat, get out of her kitchen.