Justin Bieber to chronicle comeback in YouTube documentary series

Canadian singer Justin Bieber performs on stage at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on September 20, 2016.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

Teen heartthrob Justin Bieber is opening up about his creative and personal life through a 10-part documentary ahead of a career comeback after three years away from the spotlight.

YouTube announced on Tuesday that Bieber's first ever documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons, will launch on the video platform on Jan. 27.

It will chronicle the making of the Canadian singer's first album in four years, as well as giving fans glimpses of his private life with new wife, model Hailey Baldwin, and other family members.

Bieber, who first found fame on YouTube as a baby-faced 13 year-old in 2007, abruptly pulled out of his "Purpose" world tour in 2017, citing the need for rest.

In the past year, he has written a series of Instagram postings to his 124 million followers talking about his struggles with depression, drug abuse and fame and crediting religion and childhood sweetheart Baldwin for his recovery.

Earlier in December, Bieber, 25, announced that in 2020 he would release his first album in four years, and embark on a North American tour. "Yummy", the first single from the as-yet untitled album, will land on Friday.

"Maybe by watching this, people will kind of get a glimpse into his world," Baldwin said in a trailer for the documentary series released on Tuesday.

Bieber said partnering with YouTube for the series felt like coming full circle.

"When I was getting started, YouTube provided me with a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans," the Canadian singer said in a statement.

YouTube is a unit of Alphabet Inc's Google. 

