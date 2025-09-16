Justin Bieber to headline Coachella 2026 with Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G

Justin Bieber is set to cement his comeback with a huge headline performance at Coachella 2026.

The 31-year-old pop star scored a hit in July when he dropped his seventh studio album Swag — his first new record since 2021's Justice — and he followed it with Swag II earlier this month. Now he will be leading the line-up at the Californian music festival in April alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Colombian superstar Karol G.

Justin has previously appeared at the festival as a guest performer, but the 2026 festival will mark the first time he's ever headlined the event.

Sabrina made her debut at Coachella last year, while Karol G previously hit the stage in Indio in 2022.

The Espresso star will headline Coachella on the Friday along with acts including The XX, Turnstile and Teddy Swims. Justin performs Saturday alongside The Strokes, Addison Rae, David Byrne, Labrinth and Interpol.

The festival will be closed out by Karol G on Sunday which will also feature acts including Young Thug, Wet Leg, Iggy Pop and FKA Twigs.

Coachella runs over two weekends from April 10 to 12 and 17 to 19.

The line-up poster also features a mysterious mention of "The Bunker Debut of Radiohead Kid A Mnesia" — a reference to Radiohead's 2021 compilation project Kid A Mnesia which was a reissue of their 2000 album Kid A and 2001's Amnesiac.

Coachella 2025 was headlined by Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott and featured performances from stars including Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion and Shaboozey.

The event will mark Justin's big return to live performance following his double album release this year.

His collaborator Cash Cobain previously opened up about the singer's recording process for Swag — revealing they were recording in a living room, and the pop star was still making changes right up until the day before the album's release.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "One day, he was in New York and he was like: 'Yo, pull up on me'. We were in this big apartment, there were a lot of people there.

"He had a studio in his living room, there were a few other musicians and writers there and we were sitting in a circle on the couches. He had this microphone, they were playing a beat and he was vocalising and he asked me if I had anything for that.

"I started harmonising, mumbling, just coming up with ideas. We were recording everything...

"[Later] I kid you not, he gets on the phone, he sent me the piece he wanted me to redo, a couple changes, and the time I turned it in to him, the album came out the next day."

