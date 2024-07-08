Justin Bieber reportedly paid $13.5m to perform at Indian billionaire heir's pre-wedding ceremony

Justin Bieber was reportedly paid US$10 million (S$13.5 million) to perform at billionaire heir Anant Ambani's pre-wedding ceremony.

The singer, 30, is said to have landed the mammoth pay cheque for singing more than a dozen of his hits including Love Yourself and Peaches during a private concert for Anant, the businessman's fiancee Radhika Merchant and their family and friends at a show in Mumbai on Friday (July 5).

Justin — who already has an estimated net worth of US$300 million — posted a series of photos and videos from the gig on his Instagram page on Saturday, including a carousel of snaps of him with the bride and groom-to-be.

Indian reports said he had been paid the massive sum for the show.

The singer was seen in his snaps smiling backstage in a white tank top, sagging black trousers that showed his plaid boxers and a backward baseball cap as he posed with Anant and Radhika, both 29, as well as their loved ones.

A video of Justin's performance posted on his Instagram showed him holding out his microphone to front-row guest Orhan Awatramani, who danced around while singing along to the Grammy winner's 2015 hit Where Are U Now.

Justin also shared snaps of him in India enjoying a limousine ride to the venue for his private gig — which looked packed with a few hundred guests — and relaxing in a hotel suite.

Just after his show, Justin jetted home to America to be with his model wife Hailey Bieber, 27, who is pregnant with their first child.

Indian heir Anant is the son of Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani, who is the richest person in Asia with an estimated net worth of US$123.4 billion.

The family has been preparing for Anant's July 12 wedding for months — and in March Rihanna, 36, was reportedly paid US$6 million to perform for the couple at a celebration attended by fellow billionaires Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

In May, Anant's family invited relatives on a three-day cruise from Italy to France that featured performances by Katy Perry, 39, Pitbull, 43, and 56-year-old David Guetta.

ALSO READ: Ambani son's pre-wedding bash features Rihanna, tycoons and Bollywood stars