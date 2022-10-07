Justin Bieber reportedly postpones the rest of his world tour

Justin Bieber has reportedly postponed the rest of his world tour.

The news comes a month after the singer, 28, announced he was suspending shows for mental and physical health reasons.

TMZ is now reporting his Justice World Tour is postponed until at least 2023, which includes every show through March 25, 2023.

The outlet said on Thursday (Oct 6): "We're told the tour's remaining dates have been postponed... that includes every show through and including March 25, 2023.

"The good news... we're told fans who bought tickets should hold onto those and wait for further news on dates, venues and cities as updates become available."

Justin said in September when he suspended touring that "exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I need to make health the priority right now".

It came after he revealed he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which left half of his face paralysed for weeks.

He made a return to the stage after cancelling shows in the wake of his health woes, but has now apparently again decided to put touring on hold.

Justin, married to model Hailey Bieber, 25, had resumed his world tour in Italy on July 31 after almost two months off due to his health woes, performing seven shows including Rock In Rio on Sept 4 before making the decision to walk away.

He said at the time: "Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralysed.

"As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour."

Justin had revealed he feared he would struggle to eat after suffering temporary facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt syndrome and asked fans to pray for him.

The remainder of the Justice World Tour included shows in South America, Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe.