Justin Bieber to reveal exclusive footage of his wedding

Justin Bieber will reveal exclusive unseen footage of his wedding to Hayley Bieber in his new YouTube docuseries.

The 25-year-old popstar - who wed the 23-year-old model in September - is set to release his docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, this month (Jan 27), which will follow the singer as he makes his highly anticipated first album in four years after he shocked fans by canceling his world tour in 2017.

The show will allow fans to get a glimpse into Justin's personal life with never-before-seen intimate footage of his "inner circle" at his wedding.

A statement read: "The show is a raw, powerful, and intimate look at Bieber's process of creating music and the motivation for this new album told through the lens of his closest confidants, friends, collaborators, and Bieber himself."

The pair first tied the knot at a courthouse in Sept 2018 before making it official with a lavish wedding with all their friends and family in South Carolina.

The docuseries marks a personal moment in the 10,000 Hours hitmaker's life as he first began his music career by posting home videos of himself singing on the video platform.

He was later discovered by talent manager Scooter Braun and was offered his first recording contract with Island Def Jam when he was 15 years old.

Justin added: "When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences, and moments with my fans. It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey."

Along with the release of the new series, Justin is set to release his new single Yummy on today (Jan 3) as well as embark on a North American tour in May.