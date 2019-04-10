Justin Bieber slammed by PETA for exotic cats

PHOTO: Instagram/kittysushiandtuna
Bang

Justin Bieber has been slammed for splashing out $35,000 (S$48,275) on a pair of exotic cats.

The Sorry hitmaker and his wife Hailey Bieber have been accused of "not caring" about the animal overpopulation crisis in the US by animal rights group PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) after they bought Savannah cats Sushi and Tuna for the hefty price tag.

PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "Justin Bieber could inspire his fans around the world to save a life by adopting a cat from a local animal shelter -- rather than fuelling the dangerous demand for hybrid cats, contributing to the animal overpopulation crisis, and proving that when it comes to helping animals, his stance so far is 'I don't care.' "

The Savannah is a cross between a serval and a domestic cat and can weigh up to 25lbs.

According to the Savannah Cat Association, the animals are legally restricted or banned in a number of states in the US but are allowed as pets in Illinois, Tennessee, South Carolina and California.

The 25-year-old pop star reportedly bought his F1 Savannahs - which are blood brother and sister - from a breeder in Illinois just before him and Hailey, 22, tied the knot for the second time at the weekend.

The 'Baby' hitmaker has since launched an Instagram account for the kittens called kittysushiandtuna.

Justin doesn't have the best track record when it comes to caring for animals as back in 2012 he gave his hamster PAC to a fan while signing autographs.

A year later he was given a Capuchin monkey named OG Malley by record producer Mally Mall but had the primate seized at Munich Airport when he attempted to take it into Germany without any paperwork.

And in 2017, Justin reportedly gave his seven-month-old Chow Chow Todd to one of his dancers because he was "too busy" to take care of it, according to gossip website TMZ.com

More about
celebrities Justin Bieber Pets PETA

TRENDING

It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
She&#039;s seen thousands of female genitals, but she&#039;s not a gynae
She's seen thousands of female genitals, but she's not a gynae
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach
Cabby begs for mercy after being fined $200 by NEA for smoking in his taxi
Cabby begs for mercy after being fined $200 by NEA for smoking in his taxi
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
Donnie Yen interested in Singapore homes that cost $5 million to $10 million
Donnie Yen interested in Singapore homes that cost $5 million to $10 million
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Man wrongly assumes his wife&#039;s face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it&#039;s safe
Man wrongly assumes his wife's face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it's safe
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'

LIFESTYLE

$4 Manekineko karaoke, Grab&#039;s $14.90 1-for-1 dining deals &amp; other deals this week
$4 Manekineko karaoke, Grab's $14.90 1-for-1 dining deals & other deals this week
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival & other fun activities
Tasty alternatives that are healthier than the brown sugar milk tea
Tasty alternatives that are healthier than the brown sugar milk tea

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Koh Jia Ler &#039;slept&#039; with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Koh Jia Ler 'slept' with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
&#039;I&#039;ll do it again in a heartbeat&#039;: Driver stops unconscious cabby&#039;s taxi with his car along PIE
Driver stops unconscious cabby's taxi with his own car along PIE
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain

SERVICES