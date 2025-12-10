Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom expecting 1st child together

Justin Theroux and his wife Nicole Brydon Bloom are expecting their first child together.

The 54-year-old actor and the 31-year-old actress tied the knot earlier this year, and the couple are now preparing to welcome their first child, according to People.

Justin and Nicole have actually made a concerted effort to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

However, it first emerged that they were dating in early 2023, when they were spotted together at a Netflix event. They were subsequently photographed sharing a kiss during a romantic date and they made their red-carpet debut as a couple in 2024, at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

The pair got engaged in August 2024 and tied the knot in March this year.

Justin has made a conscious decision to keep his relationship private. The Hollywood star — who was married to actress Jennifer Aniston between 2015 and 2018 — previously explained why he wants to keep his love life out of the spotlight.

Speaking to Esquire back in May 2023, Justin said: "I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in. Having been in a public relationship, it's much more fun not being in a public relationship."

Justin dated Nicole for around two years before they married in Mexico.

The couple chose the location after spending a weekend at the hotel back in 2024 and Nicole told Vogue magazine it was the perfect destination for their nuptials.

She shared: "We spent February 2024 in Mexico and fell in love with the chic, low-key hotel. The first time I set foot on their jungle paths that led straight out to the perfectly blue ocean, I knew I was somewhere wonderfully unique, secluded and peaceful, so when choosing our wedding location, it seemed like the obvious place to celebrate.

"We wanted our friends and family to have a taste of our dream weekend in the Mayan Riviera paradise."

