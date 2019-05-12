Justin Timberlake apologises to wife after spotted holding hands with female co-star

Justin Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel.
PHOTO: Instagram/justintimberlake
Bang

Justin Timberlake has apologised to Jessica Biel after he was pictured holding hands with Alisha Wainwright.

The 38-year-old singer-and-actor - who has four-year-old son Silas with his wife - was pictured last month looking close to his Palmer co-star and he has now spoken of his regret at such a "strong lapse in judgement" while under the influence of alcohol because he has embarrassed his family.

He said in a statement posted to Instagram: "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumours that are hurting the people that I love. "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my co-star.

"I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."

Justin ended his statement by stressing he is still happy to be working on Palmer.

He wrote: "I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

And the SexyBack hitmaker and his wife are already taking steps to move on from the scandal.

A source said: "They are downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing. But it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable. He had too much to drink and got carried away. Their marriage will survive."

"She is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is. He says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that's the end of the story."

After the pictures of Justin and Alisha surfaced, insiders were quick to insist there was "absolutely nothing" romantic between the pair.

A source previously told E! News: "There is absolutely nothing going on between them. "They were out with all the cast, crew, make-up artists, and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting. They are just working together. No validity to any other rumour other than that they are filming together."

