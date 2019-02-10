Justin Timberlake tackled by prankster at Paris Fashion Week

Screengrab of video
PHOTO: Twitter/SulafTnkid
Bang

Justin Timberlake was tackled by a notorious prankster when he arrived for the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (Oct 1).

The 38-year-old singer was perplexed when serial joker Vitalii Sediuk lunged to the ground and grabbed him by the leg, refusing to let go, as he made his way into the venue for the fashion house's 2020 collection with his wife Jessica Biel on his arm.

The Can't Stop the Feeling! hitmaker attempted to shake off Vitalii before his security guards jumped in and managed to pull him free.

This incident came just hours after Gigi Hadid was forced to escort YouTuber Marie Benoliel off the catwalk after she invaded the Chanel show when she climbed onto the runway dressed in a houndstooth two-piece at Grand Palais.

Marie - who describes herself as a comedian - crawled onto the stage and positioned herself in the middle of the models, including the likes of Kaia Gerber, as they flaunted the fashion house's spring 2020 collection.

Although she appeared to be having a ball and seemingly went unnoticed by the security guards, Gigi took matters into her own hands as she stormed up to Marie, placed a firm hand on her shoulder and escorted her backstage.

Cardi B - who was sat in the front row of the show - said of the incident: "I loved the show. I got a little scared when homegirl flew out there."

But Marie was rather impressed with her antics as she explained on her social media pages afterwards: "You see, last week I did the Etam catwalk just like that, because I've always wanted to walk the runway. I found it a bit low end so I decided to face the best runway, Chanel."

Gigi, 22, has had her own run in with Vitalii in the past as she elbowed him in the face back in 2016 when he picked her up during Milan Fashion Week.

After the fierce encounter, Gigi explained that she elbowed him because she feared for her safety and felt like she just needed to "get out" of the situation.

She added at the time: "I played volleyball, and my coaches talked about muscle memory. I started boxing two years ago and I always remembered that. Since then, I hadn't been in a situation that forced me to fight back, but it just came out when he grabbed me -- it wasn't a choice. I do have that fighter in me.

"If anything, I want girls to see the video and know that they have the right to fight back, too, if put in a similar situation."

