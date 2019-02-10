Justin Timberlake tackled by prankster at Paris Fashion Week

Justin Timberlake was tackled by a notorious prankster when he arrived for the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (Oct 1).

The 38-year-old singer was perplexed when serial joker Vitalii Sediuk lunged to the ground and grabbed him by the leg, refusing to let go, as he made his way into the venue for the fashion house's 2020 collection with his wife Jessica Biel on his arm.

Jessica Biel's reaction is the best the way she grabbed Justin Timberlake... Relationship Goals pic.twitter.com/0aGwZ67909 — Sulaf(JT)TNKid (@SulafTnkid) October 1, 2019

The Can't Stop the Feeling! hitmaker attempted to shake off Vitalii before his security guards jumped in and managed to pull him free.

This incident came just hours after Gigi Hadid was forced to escort YouTuber Marie Benoliel off the catwalk after she invaded the Chanel show when she climbed onto the runway dressed in a houndstooth two-piece at Grand Palais.

Marie - who describes herself as a comedian - crawled onto the stage and positioned herself in the middle of the models, including the likes of Kaia Gerber, as they flaunted the fashion house's spring 2020 collection.

Although she appeared to be having a ball and seemingly went unnoticed by the security guards, Gigi took matters into her own hands as she stormed up to Marie, placed a firm hand on her shoulder and escorted her backstage.

Cardi B - who was sat in the front row of the show - said of the incident: "I loved the show. I got a little scared when homegirl flew out there."

But Marie was rather impressed with her antics as she explained on her social media pages afterwards: "You see, last week I did the Etam catwalk just like that, because I've always wanted to walk the runway. I found it a bit low end so I decided to face the best runway, Chanel."