Justin Trudeau is a 'much happier person' with Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau "have fun together".

The 41-year-old pop star and the former Canadian Prime Minister began dating earlier this year, and Justin is said to be having a lot of fun with Katy, following a difficult split from his wife, Sophie Gregoire.

A source told People: "Justin has had a lot of upheavals in the past couple of years, both in his professional-political status and at home with the split from Sophie."

Justin, 53, is "much happier" and he's now loving life with the chart-topping pop star.

The insider shared: "He is a much happier person now. Stress is greatly diminished. And he is intrigued by Katy. They have fun together, laugh a lot, and talk about everything.

"His life is much improved, and his relationship with Katy has had a lot to do with it."

The celebrity duo is making a concerted effort to spend quality time together, even though they both have busy schedules.

A Canadian political source explained: "(They) have been seeing each other as often as possible. Obviously, she's busy, but so is he. Yet he goes the extra mile to be with her when possible. Especially when it's important."

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed that Katy and Justin "have a lot in common".

The pair were spotted together in Montreal earlier this year, and an insider claimed that there is "an attraction" between them.

The source told People at the time: "They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes.

"She is travelling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common."

Katy — who split from Orlando Bloom earlier this year — and Justin share a love of music, too.

The insider explained: "Music is one of many things they can share. Both are idealists and still live in a world where they think they can make improvements, although it has gotten more difficult."

Katy confirmed the end of her engagement to Orlando in July, while Justin split from his wife in 2023.

The source said: "Their own personal responsibilities could make this relationship move slower than it would, but there are ways to see the other and still fulfil their parenting responsibilities."

[[nid:724599]]