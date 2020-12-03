K-drama Birthcare Center will tell you all you never knew about motherhood

The initiation to the world of motherhood can be pretty daunting to some. It requires a lifetime commitment and a handful of sacrifices to be made.

Unlike other Korean dramas, the latest Birthcare Centre series highlights the travails and triumphs of motherhood including conceiving a child, going through labour, and everything else that you can think of about a woman’s experience entering motherhood.

With a narrative that celebrates a woman’s efforts in caring and rearing a child, the drama stars Uhm Ji-won, who plays Hyun Jin, as she adapts to life as a new mom. Despite her being the youngest executive at her company, she’s also the oldest mom at the postpartum centre where she is staying.

While staying there, her journey into motherhood unfolds as she meets other women, including Park Ha-sun who plays Jo Eun-jung a mother of three who has everything, including beauty, childcare skills, and the love of her husband.

Now instead of giving you more spoilers, we also had a short interview with Uhm Ji-won and Park Ha-sun themselves as they revealed more about what their characters, learning about childbirth and more about the drama.

1. What drew them to their role

“Many women are going through what is reflected in the drama during such a time, but it has never been dealt with in dramas or movies. It is great to see such a topic in the drama. As an actress, I’m attracted to telling new stories and stories that are relevant to the current time, and also comedy and drama about such subjects and stories. In addition, I also like it that the drama involves solving mysteries.” — Uhm Ji-won

“Both my character and script are things that I can resonate with. The script was so interesting that I thought I’d regret it if I missed the chance to be a part of it. The subject matter was a fresh one, but most importantly, my character was very attractive.” — Park Ha-sun

2. Things about childbirth they learnt through the show

“There were many things that I could relate to. It is difficult to express one’s mixed emotions when you see a small creature given birth to in front of you, no matter how you anticipate, look forward to, and imagine how things are going to be when your child is born. It can be a little strange and scary to think of whether or not I have really given birth to my child.

There are probably times when the mother is unable to say that the newborn is beautiful when she first sees the baby attached to its amniotic fluid.

The drama captures each and every one of those things realistically. Most of the time, things that happen after birth can be something that we would never think of such as the aftereffects of birth, the challenges of breastfeeding, the pressure that comes with parenting, and so on.

Things do not go according to plan, and when it comes to a second birth, the process repeats. This drama has captured all of that in detail.

Motherhood does not spring up all of a sudden, but it is because mothers might not be familiar with it the first time. Despite that, many mothers might think that they aren’t good mothers or that even something is wrong with them as a mother.

Birthcare Center is a story about the postpartum world that no one told you about, and also that the feelings and emotions that you have as a mother are not bad, but just natural. It will be a drama that comforts you and cheers you up with happiness.” — Park Ha-sun

How similar or different they are to their roles

“My character came out to be a diligent working lady and before she knew it, her 40s had already crept up on her. That is something that we both have in common. Also, I did try to incorporate various aspects of myself into the character of Hyun Jin.” — Uhm Ji-won

“No one is perfect, though it may seem possible to be. Everyone lacks in a way and everyone is trying to fill the gaps that they might have. I received a lot of comfort and consolation from the fact that I don't have to be perfect.” — Park Ha-sun

Birthcare Center is now streaming on Viu, with new episodes every Tuesday and Wednesday.

This article was first published in Her World Online.