K-drama Crash Landing On You is set to have a musical

Can't get over the love story of North Korean captain Ri Jeong-hyuk (Hyun Bin) and South Korean heiress and businesswoman Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin) of hit South Korean drama Crash Landing On You?

One of Netflix's most viewed shows in 2020, it's now getting a reprise in the form of a musical.

The story is centred around protagonist Yoon Se-ri, who is forced to make an emergency landing in North Korea after a paragliding mishap.

There, she meets elite North Korean soldier Ri Jyeong-hyuk, who goes to lengths to hide and help her return to South Korea in spite of the dangers - but not before falling in love.

According to Korean entertainment website Soompi, production company Pop Music revealed on March 29 that the K-drama will be adapted into a musical by 2022.

Sources from Pop Music and T2N Media revealed that the production companies have signed global publication rights with South Korean drama production company Studio Dragon, and have slated performances to be carried out in Seoul by mid-2022.

Kim Jin Seok, CEO of Pop Music says, "We concluded the deal for publication rights with Studio Dragon, and we plan to start choosing the main staff and begin casting. We will do our best to create a good project. In particular, since it's a project in which the fame of the source IP (intellectual property) is very large, we've already received inquiries from many actors and foreign production companies."

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.