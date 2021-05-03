K-drama Vincenzo look back: Is Geumga Plaza real, which Korean celebs made a cameo?

It's okay if today seems like a bluer Monday than usual. Vincenzo released its final episode last night (May 2) and we know how K-drama fans feel. In fact, we miss it so much, we are asking more questions than usual, like:

Is Geumga Plaza real?

The name 'Geumga Plaza' is fictional but the building is real, though it goes by another name: Cheonggye Plaza. The building is connected to Sewoon Plaza via two open overpasses, where some scenes were also filmed.

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Netflix

Which celebrities had a cameo?

Jin Seon-kyu, Lee Hee-joon

Jin Seon-kyu and Lee Hee-joon appeared in the first episode as two con-men who robbed Vincenzo (played by Song Joong-ki) of his valuables soon after he touched down in South Korea. Seon-kyu, whose character pretended to be an airport taxi driver, acted with Joong-ki in the movie Space Sweepers, while Hee-joon co-stars with Joong-ki in the upcoming film Bogota.

Lee Hee-joon (left) and Jin Seon-kyu. PHOTO: Screengrab/ Netflix

Kim Sung-cheol

Joong-ki's co-star in the drama series Arthdal Chronicals made a cameo in episode eight and also the finale episode. Sung-cheol plays bank CEO Hwang Min-sung, whose father had sexually assaulted Vincenzo's mother.

To seduce and manipulate the young man, Vincenzo pretends to be Tae-ho – which happens to be Joong-ki's character's name in Space Sweepers.

PHOTO: Instagram/ sungcheol2

Im Chae-moo

Fun fact: Doori Land, the children's theme park that Min-sung and 'Tae-ho' goes to in episode eight, is owned by veteran actor Im Chae-moo, who made an appearance as the carousel attendant.

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Netflix

Nickhun, Hwang Chan-sung

Way before Ok Taecyeon played the ultimate baddie Jang Han-seok in Vincenzo, he's idolised the world over as the main rapper in the K-pop band 2PM. And in episode 12, two of his bandmates made cameos.

Nickhun and Hwang Chan-sung appeared as enemies in a fictional drama titled The Age of Stray Dogs and Wild Dogs which Han-seok watched on TV.

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Netflix

