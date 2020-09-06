K-pop concert KCON is still happening. Here's how to stream it

During this period, everyone's staying at home and there's only so much you can do before you get bored. Thankfully, with the power of technology as well as the geniuses behind those online platforms, most things have been converted into an online experience.

Want to visit museums? Many websites are offering to do just that, but online. Want to play games with friends? You can do that online too. You can even party 'at Zouk' online!

And now, you can even attend concerts online. In fact, this year's KCON, the world's largest Korean culture festival, will be done virtually, thanks to Shopee partnering with CJ ENM.

Each year, thousands flock to KCON to watch their favourite artists perform, and we expect this year is to be no different. You can still watch your favourite idols, but this time, from the comfort of your own home.

Titled KCON:TACT 2020 Summer, it will be held from June 10 to 26, and will feature groups and idols such as Chung Ha, GFRIEND, Kang Daniel and Monsta X.

The broadcasts will be aired on Shopee Live, where users can not only view performances, but also concerts, special appearances and even daily K-pop themed streams and challenges, where you can stand to win attractive prizes like vouchers and signed merchandise from idols.

Be sure to keep an eye out for their schedule on their website to catch your favourite idols in action. Some confirmed acts to be shown are WJSN and Weki Meki, who will be appearing on 10 and 15 June respectively, both at 8pm, on Shopee Live Kpop Fest.

And don't worry about paying for a ticket because you can stream these broadcasts for free on Shopee Live. No more spending hundreds of dollars on concert fees!

For the finale of KCON:TACT 2020 Summer, Shopee will be screening live concerts, interviews and more, non-stop for seven consecutive days on Shopee Live Kpop Fest, so even if you did miss out on earlier performances, you can catch it during the last seven days.

So, if you're missing the thrill of concerts as well as seeing your favourite K-pop stars, be sure to put KCON:TACT 2020 Summer on your schedule and look out for when your favourite star is shown!

For more updates on KCON:TACT 2020 Summer as well as the Shopee Live Kpop Fest, be sure to check out their website and to download the Shopee app for free on the App Store or Google Play.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.