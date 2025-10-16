Twice perform at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to mixed reactions

Following their performance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show yesterday (Oct 15), K-pop girl group Twice has been making rounds on social media, sparking both praise and criticism.

The group consists of nine members but only four of them — Nayeon, Jihyo, Momo and Tzuyu — took the stage, performing their hit songs This Is For and Strategy. Other acts that night included Madison Beer, Karol G and Missy Elliott.

Their fans, known as Once, were thrilled by the group's appearance and congratulated them on being the first K-pop girl group to perform at the lingerie label's show.

However, some netizens also criticised the members — especially Tzuyu — for their weak vocals and lack of stage presence.

One wrote: "No stage presence at all and not to mention wt* is that vocal? Twice is K-pop's embarassment and disgrace at this point."

"This K-pop group is off-key, and they should've turned off their mics. Very distracting," wrote another.

Fans quickly took to social media to defend the members, arguing that the group has been busy with their world tour and back-to-back schedules.

A fan wrote: "After this tour, I hope Twice gets a long rest because their schedules are so hectic. People hating on their live vocals at the [Victoria's Secret] show as if exhaustion doesn't take a toll on one's vocals."

"They're off-key cause their voices need a f***king rest," wrote another.

After the performance, Tzuyu took to Bubble — an app that allows K-pop idols to chat and interact with fans — to apologise.

The 26-year-old explained: "Before coming to New York, I warmed up my throat with a vocal teacher, but after arriving in New York, my throat got worse...

"My voice was still good during rehearsal, but it got worse during the actual performance and I couldn't make a sound because I had phlegm in my throat."

She added: "I'll show you a better performance next time!"

Twice's leader Jihyo, 28, also offered words of comfort to her fellow member on Bubble, urging fans to show their love and support.

"Let's quickly praise our Tzuyu," said Jihyo. "Tzuyu's cold suddenly got really bad. I'm upset too, but I wonder how upset Tzuyu is."

Twice are currently on their sixth world tour This Is For and recently held their Singapore concert at the Indoor Stadium on Oct 11 and 12.

