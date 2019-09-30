K-pop group Twice to open pop-up store Twaii's shop in Singapore

Singapore ONCEs! Listen up: K-pop girl group TWICE will be opening a pop-up store in Singapore!

The store, called Twaii's Shop will be in Singapore for only three days come October.

Singapore is the first Southeast Asian country to have the themed store arrive on our shores; the pop-up stores were previously opened in South Korea and japan.

The pop-up store will be located at the second floor of *SCAPE from October 12 to 14, and will operate from 11am to 8pm daily.

You can buy exclusive merchandise, from the official "Candybong" lightstick to Special "Twaii" Design T-Shirt and Lovely Earphone Casing and more.

You can also stand to win an autographed album through a lucky draw. To qualify, spend at least $50 in a single receipt at Twaii's Shop (other terms and conditions apply).

And ICYMI: the girls recently released a new mini-album, Feel Special.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.