'Being a K-pop idol is his part-time job': Shinee's Minho places 1st in category at Dubai Run

He's just released a new single, but that doesn't stop Shinee's Minho from completing side quests.

The 34-year-old idol revealed on Dec 20 in a YouTube video with comedian Park Myung-soo that he had participated in Dubai Run the previous month and placed first in his category.

The event on Nov 23 had a 10km race and a 5km "family-friendly" one, and attracted 307,000 participants, according to the Government of Dubai Media Office.

Minho, who wanted to set a pace of four minutes per kilometre, did just that and completed the 5km run in 19 minutes and 56 seconds.

In the video, he can be seen running alongside another man, with no other runners in sight. As he declares that he feels as if he's "made it" with the finish line in sight, the man speeds ahead and a fire seems to ignite within Minho.

He later says: "At the very end, suddenly someone else zoomed past me. I wasn't planning on running fast, but I thought, 'I must show the power of South Korea' and made a comeback.

"I sprinted like crazy at the end."

Myung-soo completed with a timing of 35 minutes and five seconds.

Netizens were impressed with Minho's physical prowess.

"[Being a] K-pop idol is his part-time job," joked an Instagram user.

Another laughed: "Whoa, his hair is still so on-point after a 5km run."

A YouTube comment read: "If I lived with Choi Min-ho for just a week, I'd automatically get mentally healthy."

Alongside participating in the race, the duo also visited the sights and sounds of Dubai, eating a luxurious brunch, visiting the Palm and even trying the viral Dubai chocolate.

[embed]https://youtu.be/znIapAKy4FI?si=8GA34HpJ6aikpSSt[/embed]

Minho, who comes from a sporting family, is no stranger to fitness.

Just a week after Dubai Run, he also participated in Hyrox Singapore alongside Physical: 100 star Hong Beom-seok.

The duo placed second in the 35-39 category, completing the eight stations and eight one-kilometre runs in an impressive 55 minutes and 15 seconds.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DRyKUZFk24G/[/embed]

Minho also released his latest single on Dec 15 featuring two songs: Tempo and You're Right.

