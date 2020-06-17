K-pop idol Yohan dies aged 28

The K-pop world was rocked by another tragedy early this morning when it was revealed that young idol Yohan has died suddenly.

The 28-year-old, whose real name is Kim Jeong-hwan, was one of the performers in the pop idol band TST (formerly known as Top Secret).

SPOTV News broke the story, revealing that Yohan died yesterday (June 16) and that his family has requested for the cause of death to remain private.

Shocked fans are flocking to his Instagram account to leave grieving messages. He had posted a photo of his birthday celebration in April, and his last post was on May 31, where he shared images of himself at various scenic locations, saying: "I want to go travel."

