K-pop idols IU, Enhypen's Jungwon and Seventeen join in on cat shadow trend

Even if you aren't a cat person, you might want to try this cute trend that have enraptured some K-pop idols.

A Tumblr post made on May 4 of a young woman crouching on a road with her arms crossed and her fingers sticking out to form a cat's silhouette has garnered much attention on the platform.

Thereafter the photo was reposted on X and went viral, amassing a total of 75 million views.

K-pop fans took the opportunity to ask their idols to recreate the pose, which sparked the trend — here's a list of some of the idols we've spotted trying their 'paw' at the fun.

IU

On May 14, IU uploaded pictures of her rendition of the cat shadow onto her exclusive Berriz fan page.

This week has been eventful for the actress-singer, as today (May 16) marks her 32nd birthday and just earlier this week, she announced an album release scheduled for this month, with a music video featuring Cha Eun-woo.

Enhypen's Jungwon

Yesterday, boy band Enhypen's Jungwon also got onto Weverse and uploaded a video of him attempting to do the cat shadow. The 21-year-old had promised his fans earlier that he would give it a try.

The group's sixth mini-album Desire: Unleash will be released on June 5.

Seventeen

Boy band Seventeen had a bit of a different take on the trend, as members The8 and DK decided to pose as a frog and dog respectively. Their animal poses were both posted on Seventeen’s official X page on May 15.

Aptly, The8's pose reflects his mascot animal which is a frog.

Seventeen’s album Happy Burstday will be released on May 26, and sub-unit HxW made up of members Hoshi and Woozi is set to perform at Kcon LA on Aug 3.

TXT's Taehyun

Boy band TXT's Taehyun, 23, took advantage of the sun's bright light to cast his own shadow for the trend and posted the photo on the group's X page on May 14.

On May 2, the group released their new digital single Love Language.

Le Sserafim's Eunchae

Girl group Le Sserafim's Eunchae took to Instagram on May 12 to share her attempt at the trend.

The group is currently on its Easy Crazy Hot world tour that started April 19 in South Korea and will come to the Singapore Indoor Stadium as its last stop on Aug 16.

Exo's Xiumin

Finally, we have Xiumin from boy band Exo who also participated in the trend. On May 12, the 35-year-old got on Instagram and simply "meowed" in his caption — how straightforward.

Currently, he is touring around Asia for his first solo tour X Times ( ) that will end on May 25.

[[nid:717955]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com