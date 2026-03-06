K-pop label Ador to hold auditions for boys in Singapore in March

Ador will be holding auditions for boys in Singapore soon.

The South Korean label behind the popular girl group NewJeans opened their online pre-applications on Tuesday (March 3), with Singapore the only Southeast Asian stop.

Other cities include Tokyo, Vancouver, New York and Sydney.

Only males born in 2007 or later are eligible to participate, and applicants can choose to audition individually or as a group. There are no limits to the number of members in a group but each person must submit their own application.

Can't sing, dance or rap? Ador says it's okay.

Interested individuals can apply with "any talent you can showcase".

This includes acting, songwriting/composing, vlogging and photography.

Auditions in Singapore will be held on March 28 from 6pm at dance school DF Academy’s Ang Mo Kio branch in Broadway Plaza.

Applicants will receive instructions via email at least one day prior to the audition. Those who miss pre-registration can walk in to audition.

Ador, a label under Hybe, held their first auditions online in 2021. Their last run was in 2023, held in person in South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the US. They have not launched other performers apart from NewJeans.

