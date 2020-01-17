'K-pop for queer': South Korea's LGBT choirs sing for change

Wearing bright bow ties and dark dress, a group of South Korean women belt out song after song about the joy and stigma of being gay - part of a growing clamour for LGBT rights in Asia.

"Unnie Choir" sang about their struggles at a sold-out concert in the socially conservative nation, where homosexuality remains taboo despite rapid economic advances in recent decades.

They are part of an expanding network of LGBT choirs across Asia, which use song to fight discrimination in a region where progress on gay and transgender rights is slow.

"Through singing, we're saying homosexuality exists. We just want to be ourselves," says Chung Ui-jung, the music director and conductor of the 15-strong choir.

"Singing has the power to change," she says backstage after the concert, attended by some 70 people in a cosy venue in the capital Seoul.

Homosexuality is not illegal in South Korea, which in 2003 ended its classification as "harmful and obscene". There is growing public acceptance of LGBT relations and annual gay pride rallies attract thousands.

Yet discrimination remains widespread and gay people suffer hate crimes, according to campaigners. Conservative lawmakers are also pushing to end protections for sexual minority groups.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a Catholic widely seen as a liberal, has come under fire for refusing to legalise gay marriage although he also said discrimination against LGBT people is not acceptable.

Unnie Choir, founded in 2012, hopes its unconventional method of campaigning can help turn the tide.