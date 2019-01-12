K-pop singer HyunA won't tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara

K-pop singer HyunA no longer wants to put on an act.

In the wake of the deaths of singers Sulli and Goo Hara, the former Wonder Girl and 4Minute member has posted that she now wants the world to accept her as she truly is.

Revealing that she has had fainting episodes, she said she no longer wants to hide that fact from product sponsors and event organisers.

In her Instagram post on Thursday (Nov 28), HyunA, 27, wrote that she was happy when she managed to enter show business, with Wonder Girls debuting in 2007.

But there was a price to be paid.

"I was under a lot of pressure not to make any mistakes... (but) I wanted to be everyone's favourite."

She thought she could cope with the stress since she had support from people around her, and fans.

But, deep inside, she knew that not all was well.

In 2016, she consulted a doctor who told her that she had "depression and anxiety".

HyunA later went for a more thorough medical examination after a couple of fainting incidents, and was diagnosed with vasovagal syncope.

The doctors said the sufferer is at risk of fainting when his or her body over-reacts to triggers, such as emotional distress.