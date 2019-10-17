K-pop singer Solbi decries cyber bullying after death of 'activist' star Sulli

Solbi was also subjected to cyber insults, just as Sulli was before her death.
PHOTO: Instagram/Solbi, Sulli
Reuters

SEOUL - Sulli, a former South Korean singer-actress, was a rare taboo breaker in a world where K-pop stars' every move is strictly monitored by their management, but her death has exposed the dark side of the industry that propelled a global craze.

She unveiled her romantic relationship at the height of her career as a member of top girl group f(x) and was vocal about not wearing a bra, defying both the K-pop world's careful brand management and conservative social attitudes towards young women - and provoking a stream of online comment.

Before her death on Monday (Oct 14) aged 25, Sulli, whose real name was Choi Jin-ri and who police said was suffering from severe depression, spoke out strongly against cyber bullying.

Colleagues and experts said her death revealed the constant barrage of malicious online comments faced by young female artists in the public eye.

"She wasn't just an issue-maker but I hope she will be remembered as a women's rights activist who was free-spirited, who could truly speak her mind," said fellow South Korean singer Kwon Ji-an, who is better known by her stage name Solbi.

Sulli's most recent public appearance had been in a television programme in which K-pop stars spoke about their experiences with malevolent online postings.

Kwon, 35, who is also a painter, was also subjected to cyber insults in 2009, when she was a member of K-pop group Typhoon, after being wrongly identified in a sex video that went viral online.

The incident triggered intense depression, social phobia and panic disorder, Kwon said.

She sought therapy and learnt painting, which was meant to be a way of "survival" but eventually became another career.

"I was too young and socially immature to digest all the glamour and changes in the environment, and there's no self-medication whatsoever," Kwon said.

"Then how do you respond to all of those vicious online comments? If you explain, they'll dismiss it as an excuse, and if you fight, they'll dislike you even more."

LAW CHANGE CAMPAIGN

Kwon called for a change in the anonymous comment culture on the Internet, which critics have long blamed for cyberbullying.

In South Korea, local web portals such as Naver and Daum are a major channel of news consumption, which allow users to leave comments without revealing their real names.

In the wake of Sulli's death, fans flocked to the website of the presidential Blue House to file a petition urging the adoption of a real-name online comment system. A spate of related Bills have for years been pending in Parliament amid heated debate.

A poll by survey firm Realmeter released on Wednesday showed nearly 70 per cent of South Koreans supported the scheme, while 24 per cent opposed.

"The freedom of expression is a vital value in a democratic society, but insulting and hurting someone else's dignity is beyond that limit," said Lee Dong-gwi, a psychology professor at Yonsei University in Seoul. "There need to be far harsher penalties for those who violate that law." The number of cases of cyber defamation or insult has almost doubled from 2014 to 2018, police data shows.

An association of South Korean entertainment management companies issued a statement on Wednesday vowing to pursue sterner legal action for "verbal violence" online.

Kwon has now found peace, thanks in part to painting. When she released a new single album in 2017, she even sought to express her sufferings by dousing herself with black paint on the stage like a performance artist.

"I'd gotten treatment out of the desperation that I really wanted to live," Kwon said. "I don't get hurt any more even though I see those malevolent online comments, but now is the time to discuss it as a serious social issue."

HELPLINES

  • Samaritans of Singapore (SOS): 1800-2214444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-2837019
  • Sage Counselling Centre: 1800-5555555
  • Care Corner Mandarin Counselling: 1800-3535800
More about
K-pop bullying mental health

TRENDING

Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Caterer fined $5,000 for filthy kitchen infested with cockroaches, houseflies
Caterer fined $5,000 for filthy kitchen infested with cockroaches, houseflies
Malaysian MP dares ministers to live on $390 a month
Malaysian MP dares ministers to live on $390 a month
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Trumpet trees, Singapore&#039;s sakura, flowering out of season in October due to rain after dry weather
Trumpet trees, Singapore's sakura, flowering out of season due to unusual weather
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you&#039;re not in Malaysia
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you're not in Malaysia
8 families find out they have been paying respects to the wrong graves for 39 years
8 families find out they have been paying respects to the wrong graves for 39 years
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
Woman, 20, dies after falling from Pinnacle@Duxton&#039;s 50th-storey sky bridge
Woman, 20, dies after falling from Pinnacle@Duxton's 50th-storey sky bridge
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you&#039;ll see today
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you'll see today
In difficult year, Tosh Zhang and Jayley Woo dig deep within themselves
Attacked for LGBT tweets, Tosh Zhang admits still learning to be public figure
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Worth it? Boba fans are paying up to $28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up - here&#039;s a look inside
$28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up? We visited so you don't have to
People&#039;s Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
People's Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview

Home Works

Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Hamburglary: Passing motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver&#039;s burger
Hamburglary: Motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver's burger
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being &#039;Singaporean&#039;
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being 'Singaporean'

SERVICES