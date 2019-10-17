K-pop singer Solbi decries cyber bullying after death of 'activist' star Sulli

SEOUL - Sulli, a former South Korean singer-actress, was a rare taboo breaker in a world where K-pop stars' every move is strictly monitored by their management, but her death has exposed the dark side of the industry that propelled a global craze.

She unveiled her romantic relationship at the height of her career as a member of top girl group f(x) and was vocal about not wearing a bra, defying both the K-pop world's careful brand management and conservative social attitudes towards young women - and provoking a stream of online comment.

Before her death on Monday (Oct 14) aged 25, Sulli, whose real name was Choi Jin-ri and who police said was suffering from severe depression, spoke out strongly against cyber bullying.

Colleagues and experts said her death revealed the constant barrage of malicious online comments faced by young female artists in the public eye.

"She wasn't just an issue-maker but I hope she will be remembered as a women's rights activist who was free-spirited, who could truly speak her mind," said fellow South Korean singer Kwon Ji-an, who is better known by her stage name Solbi.

Sulli's most recent public appearance had been in a television programme in which K-pop stars spoke about their experiences with malevolent online postings.