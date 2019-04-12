K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus

PHOTO: Instagram/daniel.k.here
Clara Grimonia Lim
AsiaOne

K-pop star Kang Daniel has reportedly been suffering from mental health issues and will be taking a break from his music career to focus on his recovery. 

A statement released by his agency Konnect Entertainment today (Dec 4) said that the 23-year-old had been "diagnosed with depression and panic disorder" earlier this year and despite seeking treatment and medication, had "recently expressed more severe symptoms of anxiety".

His scheduled performance on MBC Music's Show Champion this morning and other upcoming activities have since been cancelled.

Daniel, who rose to fame through the second season of Produce 101, an idol survival reality show which aired on Mnet in 2017, had just released a new track Touchin on Nov 25.

He had just topped the charts on SBS MTV's The Show on Dec 3, and even celebrated his first win on the programme with the song.

However, many questioned the legitimacy of his win as he had taken the top spot over other nominees with just a digital single. 

The Show's weekly winner is decided based on a combination of digital streaming numbers, music video views, album sales, votes from fans and experts' opinions.

Daniel may have also hinted at his worsening mental health to his fans.

The solo artist, who was previously a member of boy group Wanna One until their disbandment in January this year, had posted a series of messages on his fan forum, also known as fancafe, since yesterday. He mentioned how tired he was and the difficulties he was facing, including hate comments from anti-fans. 

"It's too much. I'm so tired.
How. How can it be this hard?
It's just been so difficult.
Someone. Please save me."
PHOTO: Allkpop
"I know how everyone is cursing me out every single day.
 I know what words they’re using and the malicious comments they’re using to curse me out. I know how they’re judging my life by a couple of phrases and the false rumours.
I know how I’ve lived my life
I have really just endured it all so much. Truly.
I’m too tired now."
PHOTO: Allkpop

The K-pop industry has been notorious for the amount of hardships idols have had to go through, be it the long and arduous training sessions or the relentless harassment and pressure they are subjected to. And it seems like Daniel was not spared. 

Understandably, the alarming news had many fans worried about Daniel, especially after the recent tragedies in the K-pop industry such as the recent deaths of Sulli and Goo Hara.

All three of them have reportedly faced online bullying and harassment. 

In the wake of Daniel's sudden hiatus, fans came together to support him, with hashtags like #WeAreWithDaniel trending on Twitter. 

"We've asked enough from him. Now it's time for him to do whatever he wants to do. I won't ask him for a single thing except for his health and happiness," a fan tweeted. 

Another fan wrote: "Even in the most difficult moments, we will be with you, just take care, please take care of yourself. You're not alone."

HELPLINES
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788
  • Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

claralim@asiaone.com

More about
K-pop singer mental health depression

TRENDING

Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting &#039;pranked&#039; by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting 'pranked' by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests &#039;tui na&#039; massage instead of medicine
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful &#039;reverse&#039; body transformation
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful 'reverse' body transformation
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil&#039;s poor grade with a note written in broken English
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil's poor grade with a note written in broken English
Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Shake Shack is opening a second outlet, Takashimaya&#039;s gift bazaar &amp; other deals this week
Shake Shack is opening a second outlet at Tanjong Pagar next year
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job

Home Works

7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him

SERVICES