K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus

K-pop star Kang Daniel has reportedly been suffering from mental health issues and will be taking a break from his music career to focus on his recovery.

A statement released by his agency Konnect Entertainment today (Dec 4) said that the 23-year-old had been "diagnosed with depression and panic disorder" earlier this year and despite seeking treatment and medication, had "recently expressed more severe symptoms of anxiety".

His scheduled performance on MBC Music's Show Champion this morning and other upcoming activities have since been cancelled.

Daniel, who rose to fame through the second season of Produce 101, an idol survival reality show which aired on Mnet in 2017, had just released a new track Touchin on Nov 25.

He had just topped the charts on SBS MTV's The Show on Dec 3, and even celebrated his first win on the programme with the song.

However, many questioned the legitimacy of his win as he had taken the top spot over other nominees with just a digital single.

The Show's weekly winner is decided based on a combination of digital streaming numbers, music video views, album sales, votes from fans and experts' opinions.

Daniel may have also hinted at his worsening mental health to his fans.

The solo artist, who was previously a member of boy group Wanna One until their disbandment in January this year, had posted a series of messages on his fan forum, also known as fancafe, since yesterday. He mentioned how tired he was and the difficulties he was facing, including hate comments from anti-fans.

"It's too much. I'm so tired.

How. How can it be this hard?

It's just been so difficult.

Someone. Please save me."

"I know how everyone is cursing me out every single day.

I know what words they’re using and the malicious comments they’re using to curse me out. I know how they’re judging my life by a couple of phrases and the false rumours.

I know how I’ve lived my life

I have really just endured it all so much. Truly.

I’m too tired now."

The K-pop industry has been notorious for the amount of hardships idols have had to go through, be it the long and arduous training sessions or the relentless harassment and pressure they are subjected to. And it seems like Daniel was not spared.

Understandably, the alarming news had many fans worried about Daniel, especially after the recent tragedies in the K-pop industry such as the recent deaths of Sulli and Goo Hara.