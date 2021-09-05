Kaley Cuoco files for divorce, ends 3-year marriage to husband Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco has filed for divorce from Karl Cook.

According to People, the former Big Bang Theory star submitted divorce papers to the Los Angeles Superior Court to end her marriage to the 30-year-old equestrian on the same day (Sept 3) the pair announced their split.

The 35-year-old actress and her ex announced they are separating after three years of marriage, as their "current paths" have taken them "in opposite directions".

In a joint statement to the magazine, they said: "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Kaley began dating Karl in 2016, one year before they got engaged on her birthday in November 2017.

The couple then tied the knot on June 30, 2018, in a ceremony at a horse stable near San Diego, California, with close friends and family in attendance.

In June this year, Kaley and Karl celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary with sweet tributes on social media.

The Flight Attendant star wrote: "NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met. 2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I'm sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea…happy anniversary!!! (sic)"

And Karl had added: "I agree @kaleycuoco I am just as amazed it's been three years, feel like just a flash. I love you so much and I can't wait for a million more years!! (sic)"

For Kaley, her marriage to Karl was her second after previously being married to Ryan Sweeting between 2013 and 2016.