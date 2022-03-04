Kanye West animates decapitation and burying of Pete Davidson in shocking music video for Eazy

Kanye West decapitates and buries Pete Davidson in his shocking music video for Eazy.

The controversial rapper, 44, unleashed the horrific promo just hours after a judge declared his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who is dating comedian Pete, legally single.

The Jesus Walks star — who legally changed his name to Ye — raps: "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**."

In the dark video, Ye kidnaps the Saturday Night Live star, throws a bag over his head and ties him up, and carries the clay sculpture head of Pete in the violent animation.

On Wednesday (March 2), a judge granted Kim's request to restore her single status and she's once again using her maiden name.

Kanye recently declared he wants "payback" and continues to take aim at Pete, 28, on social media, but has insisted he's not harassing the star.

He recently posted a throwback snap of the comedian joking about his mental health struggles on Saturday Night Live.

In the image, Pete is seen wearing a cap that reads, "Make Kanye 2006 Again".

The skit also made fun of Kanye's friendship with former US President Donald Trump.

Kanye - who refers to Pete as "Skete" — wrote on Instagram: "HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME? (sic)"

He wrote: "This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him."

However, he insisted "This is not harassment This is payback. (sic)"

In the skit, Pete performed an impression of the rap star — who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with Kim.

The comedian said: "This is the real me. I am off the meds, take 'em, no shame in the medicine game."

Kanye — who has previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder — recently apologised for "harassing" Kim on social media.

The Stronger hitmaker deleted all of his recent posts about his estranged wife and said he was "learning in real time".

Alongside a photo of himself on stage, Kanye — who married the brunette beauty in 2014 — wrote: "I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them.

"I'm working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. (sic)".

